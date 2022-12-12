13 pictures of Northampton's December 2022 sprinkling of snow

Not quite a white Christmas...

From a early morning snow angels, to scenic walks, the sprinkling of snow in Northampton has given joy to some residents.

Many woke up to be greeted by a sea of white this morning (Monday December 12) after a sprinkling of snow overnight.

Other areas of the country may have seen more snow, but the centimetre or so of snow we did have gave some residents enough to enjoy the festive weather.

Take a look a 13 snowy pictures of Northampton taken by readers here.

1. Snowy pictures from December 12, 2022 One resident's morning view, Photo: Balazs Kovacs

2. Snowy pictures from December 12, 2022 One very excited pooch. Photo: Holly Stawarz

3. Snowy pictures from December 12, 2022 Snowy fields in Great Doddington. Photo: Jen Thompson

4. Snowy pictures from December 12, 2022 Cosgrove Park looking like a real life Winter Wonderland. Photo: Cosgrove Park