Snow fell across Northamptonshire this December.

13 pictures of Northampton's December 2022 sprinkling of snow

Not quite a white Christmas...

By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 3:20pm

From a early morning snow angels, to scenic walks, the sprinkling of snow in Northampton has given joy to some residents.

Many woke up to be greeted by a sea of white this morning (Monday December 12) after a sprinkling of snow overnight.

Other areas of the country may have seen more snow, but the centimetre or so of snow we did have gave some residents enough to enjoy the festive weather.

Take a look a 13 snowy pictures of Northampton taken by readers here.

1. Snowy pictures from December 12, 2022

One resident's morning view,

Photo: Balazs Kovacs

2. Snowy pictures from December 12, 2022

One very excited pooch.

Photo: Holly Stawarz

3. Snowy pictures from December 12, 2022

Snowy fields in Great Doddington.

Photo: Jen Thompson

4. Snowy pictures from December 12, 2022

Cosgrove Park looking like a real life Winter Wonderland.

Photo: Cosgrove Park

Northampton