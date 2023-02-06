SWEP activated across Northamptonshire as Met Office issues yellow cold weather alert

Despite a sunny couple of days, temperatures are still low and another yellow cold weather alert has been issued across the country including in Northamptonshire.

Met Office has issued the Level 2 warning, which is in place from Monday (February 6) until midday on Wednesday (February 8) with a 60 percent chance of severe cold weather.

The weather agency has warned of health risks to vulnerable patients and disruption to the delivery of services.

A statement on the Met Office website says: “Clear spells during the nights will allow temperatures to fall below freezing, with widespread frosts developing.

“Temperatures likely recovering during the days to near average for the time of year, but then quickly falling again into the evenings with some freezing fog likely to form in places alongside frosts redeveloping.”

In response to these cold conditions, both West and North Northamptonshire Councils have activated their Severe Weather Emergency Protocols (SWEP) for at least two nights.

The scheme offers anyone sleeping rough shelter for the nights that are particularly cold.

Frost is expected across Northamptonshire.

Visit the council’s websites for more information on SWEP.

According to NN Weather, temperatures were as low as -7C in parts of Northamptonshire this morning. He also expects “widespread sharp frost” again tonight.

In December last year, the coldest temperature in Northamptonshire for 12 years was recorded when temperatures dropped to an intense -12C.