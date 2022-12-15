News you can trust since 1931
The frost and snow has made Northampton look stunning and festive.

Stunning pictures of a very wintery and frosty Northampton

On the coldest morning in 12 years, there have been plenty of beautiful pictures taken by readers

By Carly Odell
6 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 5:05pm

This week has seen a frosty, snowy, wintery weather, alongside stunning sunrises across Northampton.

And all of that means plenty of stunning photos.

Today (December 15) has been reported as the coldest morning for 12 years, according to NN Weather. In some parts of the county, temperatures dropped to -12C at around 7am.

Take a look at these photos of a wintery Northampton below.

1. Frosty photos of Northampton

A stunning sunrise over a frozen lake in Billing.

Photo: Heather Burton

2. Frosty photos of Northampton

Salcey Forest looks very cold but Woody the Labrador looks happy!

Photo: Ali Talbot

3. Frosty photos of Northampton

Delapre Park looking very wintery.

Photo: Richard Durham

4. Frosty photos of Northampton

Harlestone Firs looking festive...

Photo: Logan MacLeod

