Stunning pictures of a very wintery and frosty Northampton
On the coldest morning in 12 years, there have been plenty of beautiful pictures taken by readers
This week has seen a frosty, snowy, wintery weather, alongside stunning sunrises across Northampton.
And all of that means plenty of stunning photos.
Today (December 15) has been reported as the coldest morning for 12 years, according to NN Weather. In some parts of the county, temperatures dropped to -12C at around 7am.
Take a look at these photos of a wintery Northampton below.
