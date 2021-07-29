A shopping centre in Northampton was forced to close early yesterday (July 28) after heavy rainfall caused a leak in the roof.

The Grosvenor Centre experienced flooding on the upper floor close to HMV after the downpour at around 3.30pm, which affected the whole county.

After staff cleared the rain water and made the centre safe, it was given the go ahead to open as normal this morning.

The rainfall caused havoc in town yesterday.

James Roberts, Centre Director said: “After the extreme rain forced us to close yesterday, we are thrilled to be able to open the centre as normal this morning.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has helped to make this possible and we look forward to welcoming our visitors today.”