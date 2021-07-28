A leak in the roof of a Northampton shopping centre has caused concerning flooding this afternoon (Wednesday, July 28).

The downpour of rain and hail occurred around 3.30pm and caused havoc in the town's Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

The whole shopping centre has closed as rain water pours through the roof into the centre close to HMW. This can be seen in the video above.

Centre Director James Roberts said: “The heavy rain Northampton is experiencing has affected a number of areas within the centre and therefore we have taken the decision to temporarily close the entire centre.

“Whilst the centre is closed, we can assess the issue and instruct contractors to enable us to re-open safely in due course.”

Other areas of the town have also been badly affected by the severe weather.

Pictures show Market Square hit by heavy rain, as well as huge hail stones elsewhere in the town.

Market Square in the torrential rain.

More on this and other weather issues as we get it.