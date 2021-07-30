Northampton's Grosvenor Centre closed AGAIN after heavy rainfall floods shopping centre

The Grosvenor Centre has been evacuated.

A shopping centre in Northampton town centre has had to close again due to flooding.

The Grosvenor Centre has been evacuated this afternoon (July 30) after a heavy rain downpour in the town.

James Roberts, centre director said: "Due to the continued extreme weather here in Northampton and for the safety of our customers, retailers and centre team, we have had to make the decision to close the Centre whilst we assess the damage and put in further flood defences."

This is the second time in three days that the centre has had to ask customers to leave following a downpour.