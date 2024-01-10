Northampton weather forecaster predicts 'risk of disruptive snow' next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colder weather and even snow could be on the way to Northampton.

A local forecaster – NN Weather – has predicted a “risk of disruptive snow” could be on the cards for next week. Although he does also say it is “too early for detail”.

After this week’s sprinkle of snowflakes, many are keen to know if more could be on the way, as January temperatures are set to continue to be low.

NN Weather posted on X, today (Wednesday January 10): “Too early for detail but there’s an increasing risk of high impact winter weather in the county around the middle of next week.

“Low pressure from the southwest engaging with cold northerly winds may bring the risk of disruptive snow for parts of England.”

The Met Office’s long range forecast – from January 14 to January 23 - for the UK also predicts a chance of snow.

The forecast says: “Turning colder from the North, with brisk northerly winds likely developing widely across of the UK, bringing a risk of snow showers, most frequent across the north.

Snow could be on its way to Northampton. Photo: Stuart Faulds.

"Temperatures remaining cold, and a marked wind chill especially in the north. There is risk of unsettled weather pushing in from the south through this period, which could lead to a band of snow and sleet where it meets the colder air across the country.

“Confidence is low with regards the timing of the arrival of any such disturbance, but there is an increasing risk of something potentially disruptive at some point in this period.”