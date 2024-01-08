Snow forecast for Northampton today as other parts of the country enjoy sprinkling

There could be more snow on the way later in the month, too

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Snow is forecast in Northampton for today (Monday January 8), following sprinklings elsewhere in the country.

Met Office is predicting a 50 percent chance of sleet at 4pm, followed by a 60 percent chance of ‘light snow’ at 5pm. Later this evening, more snow is also forecast, with a 30 percent chance at 7pm and a 40 percent chance 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after more southern areas of England – including London and Sussex – saw sprinklings of the white stuff earlier today.

Abington Park in the snow in 2021. Photo: Levi Jackson.

Local forecaster, NN Weather, posted on X that temperatures were just above freezing at 1.30pm today, but feeling below freezing.