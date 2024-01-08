Snow forecast for Northampton today as other parts of the country enjoy sprinkling
Snow is forecast in Northampton for today (Monday January 8), following sprinklings elsewhere in the country.
Met Office is predicting a 50 percent chance of sleet at 4pm, followed by a 60 percent chance of ‘light snow’ at 5pm. Later this evening, more snow is also forecast, with a 30 percent chance at 7pm and a 40 percent chance 8pm.
This comes after more southern areas of England – including London and Sussex – saw sprinklings of the white stuff earlier today.
Local forecaster, NN Weather, posted on X that temperatures were just above freezing at 1.30pm today, but feeling below freezing.
According to the Met Office, there is currently no snow forecast for the rest of the week. However, the longer range forecast for the rest of January says there is a further chance of snow.