News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Snow forecast for Northampton today as other parts of the country enjoy sprinkling

There could be more snow on the way later in the month, too
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:29 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 14:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Snow is forecast in Northampton for today (Monday January 8), following sprinklings elsewhere in the country.

Met Office is predicting a 50 percent chance of sleet at 4pm, followed by a 60 percent chance of ‘light snow’ at 5pm. Later this evening, more snow is also forecast, with a 30 percent chance at 7pm and a 40 percent chance 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This comes after more southern areas of England – including London and Sussex – saw sprinklings of the white stuff earlier today.

Most Popular
Abington Park in the snow in 2021. Photo: Levi Jackson.Abington Park in the snow in 2021. Photo: Levi Jackson.
Abington Park in the snow in 2021. Photo: Levi Jackson.

Local forecaster, NN Weather, posted on X that temperatures were just above freezing at 1.30pm today, but feeling below freezing.

According to the Met Office, there is currently no snow forecast for the rest of the week. However, the longer range forecast for the rest of January says there is a further chance of snow.

Related topics:NorthamptonMet OfficeSussexEnglandLondon