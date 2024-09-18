Here’s a full list of every trader confirmed for Northampton’s revamped Market Square – and how they were selected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s a list of every trader confirmed to operate on Northampton’s brand new Market Square so far – and how they were selected.

Ahead of its partial reopening next Friday, September 20, West Northamptonshire Council has announced the names of every business that will be setting up on the newly refurbished £12 million Market Square. The full reopening of the Market Square is expected on October 19 and 20.

The extensive refurbishment project, which began in February 2023, includes new paving, water features, seating, and 18 fixed stalls as part of a major town-centre improvement scheme aimed at attracting more shoppers and businesses. The revamped Market Square will feature bespoke stalls with electricity, water, and lighting, as well as pop-up stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the list of every trader currently listed to sell on the square:

The revamped Market Square is set to reopen on Friday (September 20)

Hung Vo Fruit & Veg

Tony Jones Florists

Phone Accessories

M&G Butchers

L J B Rutherfords Key Cutting and Watch Repair Services

Dennis Gifts Ltd – Digital Print Services

MK Bags

Beach Hut Nails Studio

Northampton Cheese Company trading as Artisan Collective NN

Northampton Film Festival Ltd trading as The Creative Place

Tiptoe Ventures

Funkys – Hot Food

Ciros Place – Hot Food

Fryin' Brian – Hot Food

Vakani

Bikes Northampton – Bike Repair

D. Sullivan Jewellery

Quickshop

Tony's Book

Samosa Corner – Food

MK Cosmopolitan

Crystal Jewellery

Unigen

Terry’s Football Memorabilia

Sweetie Collection

Market Hub

Azkoos Home Accessories

Traders seeking a pitch had to meet several criteria set by the council, including submitting a business plan that demonstrated their ‘potential for success’ and maintaining a ‘strong social media presence’.

A WNC spokesman said: “The criteria adopted sought to recognise commitment to the market, and therefore covered traders who had: traded for at least 173 weeks on Market Square in the five years (260 weeks) prior to the move to Commercial Street, or traded for at least 40 weeks at Commercial Street.

“Traders who meet the above criteria and wanted to trade in the ‘new’ market are, in line with the Markets Development Plan, eligible for six months’ free rent from September 20 on the pop-up stalls, as well as receiving the support mentioned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, WNC did not explain how new traders, like the new cheese vendor, were selected beyond these criteria.

Market traders will be charged £15 per day for a pop-up tent stall, £30 per day for a fixed cabin stall, and £30 per day for mobile food units. According to the council, fees for stalls may change annually, reflecting inflation and demand.

A spokesman said: “The bespoke fixed stalls at the revitalised market provide a unique space for traders including electricity, power, and shutters to lock their stall at the end of the day. Therefore, the pricing structure reflects the investment into the fixed stalls while offering flexible options with alternative trading opportunities.

“While the market is expected to be busy, especially towards the weekend, we will make space for further traders where we can. Anyone interested can contact the market officer at [email protected].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, it was revealed that the market redevelopment had reached a cost of £12.4 million. The initial project cost was £8.4 million, fully funded by the Government’s Towns Funds. This figure later increased to £10 million during the early months of construction and is now at £12.4 million, according to the ‘Northampton Markets Development Plan’ report.

Dante Grey, working with the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, visited the Market Square this week to chat to shoppers featured in this video, embedded above.

Views were mixed with some saying the new-look square was cleaner and tidier adding: “I think they’ve done a fantastic job.” Another said: “They’ve ruined it. It was very vibrant when we first moved up here 50 years ago. It’s taken the soul and the heart out of the town.”

In response, Cllr Dan Lister said the council was looking forward to welcoming traders back this Friday. He added: They will have access to vastly improved fixed permanent stalls and pop-up stalls and enhanced facilities for the wider community.”