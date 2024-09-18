Here’s a full list of every trader confirmed for Northampton’s revamped Market Square – and how they were selected
Ahead of its partial reopening next Friday, September 20, West Northamptonshire Council has announced the names of every business that will be setting up on the newly refurbished £12 million Market Square. The full reopening of the Market Square is expected on October 19 and 20.
The extensive refurbishment project, which began in February 2023, includes new paving, water features, seating, and 18 fixed stalls as part of a major town-centre improvement scheme aimed at attracting more shoppers and businesses. The revamped Market Square will feature bespoke stalls with electricity, water, and lighting, as well as pop-up stalls.
Here’s the list of every trader currently listed to sell on the square:
- Hung Vo Fruit & Veg
- Tony Jones Florists
- Phone Accessories
- M&G Butchers
- L J B Rutherfords Key Cutting and Watch Repair Services
- Dennis Gifts Ltd – Digital Print Services
- MK Bags
- Beach Hut Nails Studio
- Northampton Cheese Company trading as Artisan Collective NN
- Northampton Film Festival Ltd trading as The Creative Place
- Tiptoe Ventures
- Funkys – Hot Food
- Ciros Place – Hot Food
- Fryin' Brian – Hot Food
- Vakani
- Bikes Northampton – Bike Repair
- D. Sullivan Jewellery
- Quickshop
- Tony's Book
- Samosa Corner – Food
- MK Cosmopolitan
- Crystal Jewellery
- Unigen
- Terry’s Football Memorabilia
- Sweetie Collection
- Market Hub
- Azkoos Home Accessories
Traders seeking a pitch had to meet several criteria set by the council, including submitting a business plan that demonstrated their ‘potential for success’ and maintaining a ‘strong social media presence’.
A WNC spokesman said: “The criteria adopted sought to recognise commitment to the market, and therefore covered traders who had: traded for at least 173 weeks on Market Square in the five years (260 weeks) prior to the move to Commercial Street, or traded for at least 40 weeks at Commercial Street.
“Traders who meet the above criteria and wanted to trade in the ‘new’ market are, in line with the Markets Development Plan, eligible for six months’ free rent from September 20 on the pop-up stalls, as well as receiving the support mentioned.”
However, WNC did not explain how new traders, like the new cheese vendor, were selected beyond these criteria.
Market traders will be charged £15 per day for a pop-up tent stall, £30 per day for a fixed cabin stall, and £30 per day for mobile food units. According to the council, fees for stalls may change annually, reflecting inflation and demand.
A spokesman said: “The bespoke fixed stalls at the revitalised market provide a unique space for traders including electricity, power, and shutters to lock their stall at the end of the day. Therefore, the pricing structure reflects the investment into the fixed stalls while offering flexible options with alternative trading opportunities.
“While the market is expected to be busy, especially towards the weekend, we will make space for further traders where we can. Anyone interested can contact the market officer at [email protected].”
In April, it was revealed that the market redevelopment had reached a cost of £12.4 million. The initial project cost was £8.4 million, fully funded by the Government’s Towns Funds. This figure later increased to £10 million during the early months of construction and is now at £12.4 million, according to the ‘Northampton Markets Development Plan’ report.
Dante Grey, working with the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, visited the Market Square this week to chat to shoppers featured in this video, embedded above.
Views were mixed with some saying the new-look square was cleaner and tidier adding: “I think they’ve done a fantastic job.” Another said: “They’ve ruined it. It was very vibrant when we first moved up here 50 years ago. It’s taken the soul and the heart out of the town.”
In response, Cllr Dan Lister said the council was looking forward to welcoming traders back this Friday. He added: They will have access to vastly improved fixed permanent stalls and pop-up stalls and enhanced facilities for the wider community.”
