UK weather: Met Office forecasts parts of UK to be hotter than Ibiza as spring begins
The Met Office is forecasting highs of 19°C in Milton Keynes and Northampton for 15:00 on Thursday.
Highs of 17°C in Milton Keynes, and 18°C in Northampton, are forecast for 15:00 on Wednesday.
What is the spring equinox?
The hotter weather will coincide with the spring equinox. At the equinox, the Earth's axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun, meaning day and night are nearly equal in length. The equinox happens twice a year, in March and in September.
The spring equinox marks the start of astronomical spring. Beyond the equinox, until the summer solstice on June 21, days will be longer than nights.
When is the spring equinox?
This year, the spring equinox is on March 20.
Despite it being the start of astronomical spring, the clocks don’t go forward until the last Sunday of the month - March 30. The clocks will go forward 1 hour at 1am.