I flew to sunny Prague for 15 hours - for the same price as London day trip
A man flew to Prague for 15 hours after bagging £36 return flights and says it cost him the same as a theatre trip to London.
Robbie Watson, 31, decided to take a day trip to the city after searching for cheap flights and places with sunny weather.
He bagged £36 return flights and flew from Luton with Wizz Air - arriving in Prague at around 8.30am on June 8 2024.
Robbie spent the morning doing a self-guided walking tour of the city. He paid £7.20 to visit the old town hall to get views of the city from the viewing platform.
Robbie spent the next two hours on a communism and nuclear bunker tour - costing £25.
He stopped for a late lunch in a restaurant which served food on toy trains - costing him £23.
Robbie went back to the airport at 7pm for his return flight but it was delayed by one hour. He finally arrived back in Luton just before midnight.
The whole day cost him £95.50 - which Robbie says is the same as a day trip into London to go for lunch and to the theatre.
Robbie has been an avid traveller for the last nine years and has done over 30 day trips.
Next he is hoping to do a day trip to Switzerland with a group of people from a Facebook group who go on extreme day trips.
Robbie, a chartered construction manager, from Luton, said: "Paying less meant I had to get an earlier flight but I could make the most of my day.
“When I’ve spent a Saturday in London would be as followed: Train ticket: £20, parking at station, £5 Theatre ticket: £50, lunch: £20. When you can spend the same amount as you would in London to head to a new European city instead to do something out of the ordinary, it is a no brainer.
“My favourite part of the trip was just wondering and having no set agenda.”
Cost breakdown of day trip from Luton to Prague
Return flights - £36
Day ticket for transport - £4.30
Old town hall - £7.20
Nuclear bunker tour - £25
Late lunch - £23
Total cost - £95.50
Robbie's tips for bagging best value day trips
Book direct with low-cost airlines for cheap fairs
Travel during off-peak times - such as January, March, May, September and November
Join free walking tours
Eat like a local
You can follow Robbie on Instagram @robbiewatson.