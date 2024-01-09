Flood warning around Northampton holiday park finally removed after more than a week

There is a flood alert still in place for the wider area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A flood warning, which has been in place for more than a week around a Northampton holiday park, has finally been removed.

The Environment Agency, which is responsible for flood warnings and alerts, announced the end of the flood warning around Billing Aquadrome at around 6pm on Monday (January 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the authority, the water level in the River Nene has been “falling steadily over the last few days” and no further rain is expected.

The flood warning surrounding Billing Aquadrome has now been removed.

A statement on the Environment Agency’s website, following the removal of the warning said: “The River Nene has being falling steadily over the last few days and we do not expect any further flooding to properties at Billing Aquadrome and nearby businesses.

"No further rainfall is currently forecast however there is standing water in low lying areas surrounding the caravans which may take a few days to recede.”

The warning had been in place since the start of the year, in line with heavy rainfall during Storm Henk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billing Aquadrome was evacuated from January 2, as flood water made its way up to caravans. An emergency response was initiated to rescue a number of people from the flood-ravaged static homes.

The annual ‘closure period’ has now begun at the park so residents will not be allowed back on the site until February 6, except to collect emergency belongings.

Although the flood warning has now been removed, a flood alert remains in place for the wider Middle Nene catchment area.