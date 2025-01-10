Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An emergency protocol for rough sleepers during severe weather will remain in place over the weekend in West Northamptonshire, as temperatures continue to be below freezing.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) will be in place until at least the morning of Monday (January 13).

The protocol has been in place since the start of this week, after temperatures plummeted to below freezing.

WNC posted on social media today: “Our Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is extended until the morning of Monday January 13.

“If you know someone who is sleeping rough in West Northants and needs access to accommodation, please advise them to contact the council on 0300 126 7000.”

According to the Met Office, Northampton will see lows of -5C today, -4C on Saturday (January 11) and 1C on Sunday (January 12). Next week is, however, expected to be slightly warmer with lows of 5C to 8C from Monday (January 13) to Thursday (January 16).