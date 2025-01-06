Emergency protocol for rough sleepers in place until end of week in West Northamptonshire as temperatures drop
West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) will be in place until at least the morning of Friday (January 10), as temperatures are expected to be below freezing.
According to the Met Office, today there will be lows of 0C, tomorrow and Wednesday will see lows of -3C, Thursday -5C and Friday -1C.
WNC posted on social media today (Monday January 6): “All known rough sleepers are being made aware, however, if you know someone who is sleeping rough in the West Northants area and needs access to accommodation, please advise them to contact the council on 0300 126 7000.”
The council also added that assistance is available all year round to anybody sleeping rough in the area. Visit the council’s website to find out more.
