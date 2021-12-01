Watch: Huge fire erupts in Northampton as smoke billows across town

The road is closed and traffic is being diverted

By Carly Odell
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:50 pm

UPDATE: The blaze is now under control according to the fire service.

A building has erupted in flames in a busy area of Northampton this afternoon (December 1).

Fire crews are on hand at a building in an industrial estate off St James Mill Road where a fire has broken out causing smoke to billow across the town.

Fire in St James Mill Road.

The road is blocked off while emergency services deal with the incident and the traffic is building up around the area.

Stagecoach has tweeted to say its 15 and 55 bus services will be re-routed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and residents close by are being asked to keep their doors and windows shut.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are responding to a fire at St James Mill Road alongside partners.

"People are urged to avoid this area and residents are urged to shut their doors and windows while our crews deal with this.

"We will provide a further update in due course."

The fire service has appliances on scene from Irthlingborough, Daventry, Brixworth, Wellingborough, the Corby aerial appliance and the Joint Command Unit.

St James fire: Dramatic photos and footage as emergency services tackle blaze in...
