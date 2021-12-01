St James fire: Blaze now under control, Northamptonshire fire service says

A huge fire in a busy part of Northampton in now under control and contained to two garage workshops, according to firefighters.

The blaze erupted earlier this afternoon (December 1) at a building off St James Mill Road, believed to be an vehicle repair business.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) tweeted: "The fire is under control and contained to two garage workshops."

The scene of the fire now the blaze is under control.

Appliances from Moulton also on site as well as from Irthlingborough, Daventry, Brixworth, Wellingborough, the Corby aerial appliance and the Joint Command Unit.

Smoke could be seen billowing across the town from around 3.40pm.

The road remains closed off as firefighters continue to deal with the aftermath of the fire.

Drivers are still being urged to avoid the area and residents and businesses close by are asked to keep their windows and doors shut. St James Mill Road is likely to closed for a few more hours, according to the fire service.

A NFRS spokesman previously said: "We are responding to a fire at St James Mill Road alongside partners.

"People are urged to avoid this area and residents are urged to shut their doors and windows while our crews deal with this.

"We will provide a further update in due course."