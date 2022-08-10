WATCH: Fire takes hold of field in Northampton as temperatures increase

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge blaze has taken hold of a field in Northampton.

Firefighters are on scene in a field between Sixfields and Briar Hill.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “We currently have six appliances and crew attending a large fire near the Grand Union Canal in the same area as the fire we attended yesterday.

"Crews were called at 15:33 and are currently working to put out the fire and prevent its spread.

"Please shut doors and windows if the smoke is drifting your way and avoid the area if possible.”

Firefighters say they are “making good progress”, but are urging people to continue to avoid the area.

There has been an increase in field and crop fires recently due to soaring temperatures. There has also been an increase in deliberate fires.

The fire in Sixfields. Picture and video by Ashley Holloway.

The cause of this fire is not yet known.

More to follow.