Investigators believe playing with fire may have started latest Northampton grassland blaze

Investigators suspect kids playing with fire may have sparked a blaze which destroyed 1,000 square metres of grass and scrubland in Northampton on Tuesday (August 9).

More than 20 firefighters — including the county's Chief Fire Officer Darren Dovey — tackled the blaze.

Residents in Briar Hill were told to keep doors and window closed and drivers on the ring road were affected by smoke from the fire on land near the Grand Union Canal.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service later issued a statement confirming initial investigations indicated the fire may have been started deliberately.

A spokesman appealed for information adding: “A number of young people were seen in the vicinity shortly before the incident.”

Mr Dovey, who had been visiting a station nearby when the 999 call came, said: “It was a massive effort by everyone in very challenging conditions with the heat and the wind.”

Tuesday's blaze is one of dozens in the last month in fields left tinder dry by weeks without rain and record-breaking temperatures.

Met Office officials issued an amber extreme heat alert lasting four days from Thursday (August 11) with temperatures likely to reach the mid 30s.

Forecasters also raised the the Met Office Fire Severity Index — an assessment of how severe a fire could become — to the highest level, five, for the weekend.

Firefighters have also dealt with a burning wheelie bin started by a discarded vape, an out of control bonfire and a field fire in Ecton believed to have been caused by sun shining on a discarded glass bottle in the previous 24 hours and are urging the public not to start any fires which could easily spread and get out of control or use disposable barbecues in parks and grassland.

A spokesman added: “We’re strongly discouraging people from having ANY kind of fires at the moment.

“Northamptonshire is looking beautiful, but it is also extremely dry.

“Don't light fires, do not throw cigarettes to the ground as it is tinder dry. Avoid lighting of campfires or bonfires.