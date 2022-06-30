VIDEO: Residents urged to close windows due to fire at disused building in Northampton

A fire has erupted in a disused building in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ecton Brook Road at 12.23pm today (June 30).

Residents are being urged to close their windows and doors due to the ‘large amount of smoke’, according to the fire service. The service is also advising others to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

There are five fire engines on the scene in Ecton Brook Road.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Residents are advised to avoid the Ecton Brook area of Northampton. We’re currently dealing with a fire at a disused building on Ecton Brook Road with large amounts of smoke.

“Please close any windows or doors if you live nearby and avoid the area while our crews tackle the fire.”

There are five fire engine at the scene and two police cars. A shop and restaurant close to the blaze are currently shut.

The fire is at a disused building, according to the fire service.