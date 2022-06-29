Residents flee Northampton town centre flat block after 'accidental' fire rips through building

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a block of residential flats in Northampton town centre.

Northampton Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to the blaze at a three-storey building in Sheep Street, opposite The Bear pub, at around 7.15pm on Tuesday, June 28.

On arrival, firefighters found the ground floor of the building – which was used for storage – and the first floor, which was a block of flats, ‘well alight’.

The scene in Sheep Street. Photo: Nicholas Jordan

A fire spokesman said a number of residents who lived in the flats had fled the building, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

The spokesman said electrics were isolated at the property and Northamptonshire Police attended and taped off a section of Sheep Street.

By around 7.50pm, the spokesman said, the fire on the first floor had been extinguished but crews continued to tackle the blaze on the ground floor, which was eventually put out just before 9pm. Sheep Street was eventually reopened.

According to NFRS, initial investigations indicate that the fire was started accidentally.

The scene in Sheep Street. Photo: Nicholas Jordan

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

At the same time as this fire, another blaze was being tackled by NFRS at a National Rail Way Depot building in Cotton End, Far Cotton.

NFRS crews were called to that blaze at around 6.20pm. At the peak of the inferno, there were around 40 firefighters in attendance trying to get it under control.

Police officers closed roads in the Far Cotton area and gas and electricity providers cut off supplies to nearby properties.

Eyewitnesses reported thick clouds of smoke billowing from the building. Residents were told to remain inside their homes and keep all windows and doors closed.

After a devastating two hour ordeal, firefighters had extinguished the blaze by around 8.30pm.

An NFRS spokeswoman said no one was inside the building and there were thankfully no casualties.