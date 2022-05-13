Two drivers sustain ‘minor injuries’ in another collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

A collision closed the A5 in Northamptonshire for just over an hour as two drivers sustained “minor injuries”.

The incident happened between a MINI and a red estate car at around 5.20pm on Thursday (May 12) close to the Narrow Boat Inn in Weedon.

The northbound carriageway was closed between 6.26pm and 7.39pm as both vehicles were damaged and needed to be recovered, according to police.

The collision happened close to Weedon on Thursday (May 12).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of the MINI – a woman in her 50s – required medical treatment at the scene.

“The male driver of the red estate is believed to have sustained minor injuries.”

A 19-year-old van driver, sadly, died on the A5 near Weedon in the early hours of Tuesday (May 10).