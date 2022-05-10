Van driver, 19, dies in head-on collision with truck on A5 in Northamptonshire

Police have confirmed a 19-year-old van driver sadly died in a head-on collision on a notorious stretch of the A5 in Northamptonshire during the early hours of Tuesday (May 10).

The teenager was driving a white Ford Transit van heading north near Weedon at 3.20am when it was in collision with a white DAF box van.

Officers say the Transit driver died at the scene while the injured truck driver was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses.

Today's incident takes the total to 12 fatalities on Northamptonshire roads already this year.

The victim is the FIFTH to die on a 15-mile stretch of single carriageway A5 between Weedon and Old Stratford in just nine months.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who was driving on the road at the time and may have dashcam footage of the collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, email [email protected] or call the non-emergency police number 101 using incident Number: 22000264798.

The A5 is expected to remain closed between Towcester and Weedon for investigation work until late morning with diversions in place via the A43, M1 and M45.