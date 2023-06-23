News you can trust since 1931
Two arrests made after two people injured at hotel fire in Northamptonshire

Two men aged 19 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of arson and released under investigation
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:48 BST

Two men have been arrested after a fire in a Northamptonshire hotel caused two people to suffer from burns.

The incident happened on Wednesday (June 21) at the ibis in Parklands, Crick.

Firefighters were called just after 11am to a room that was fully involved in fire. The hotel had to be evacuated and two people suffered burns.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a Crick hotel just after 11am on Wednesday June 21.Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a Crick hotel just after 11am on Wednesday June 21.
Following the incident, police made two arrests.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We made two arrests in connection with the incident, and both – a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both of Crick, arrested on suspicion of arson – have now been released under investigation.

“Following the conclusion of NFRS firefighting operations at the site on June 21, residents were allowed to return to the floors unaffected by the fire.”

The spokeswoman added that the investigation into the cause of the fire is “ongoing”.

