Northamptonshire hotel evacuated as firefighters deal with blaze in room that left two injured

A Northamptonshire hotel has been evacuated after a fire took hold of a room.

The incident happened this morning (Wednesday June 21) at the ibis in Parklands, Crick. Emergency services were called just after 11am.

The hotel was evacuated and the room was “completely involved in fire”, according to the fire service. Two people also suffered burns and were left in the care of paramedics.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at a hotel in Parklands, Crick where a fire broke out in a bedroom on the second floor this morning.

“Two crews from Daventry were joined by two crews from Warwickshire, just over the border from the scene, having been called at 11.08am today.

“On arrival, they found the hotel room was completely involved in fire.

“The hotel was evacuated while crews in breathing apparatus tackled the fire.

“We believe that two people have suffered burns and have been handed over to the care of the Ambulance Service.

“The fire has been extinguished, and firefighters remain at the scene to carry out investigations, clear the smoke and ensure the building is safe.

“This is likely to take some time to carry out and it is possible that this may cause some disruption to around the area, which is surrounded by major roads.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman urged people to avoid the area while the roads remain closed and while the incident is dealt with.