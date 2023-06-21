News you can trust since 1931
Northamptonshire hotel evacuated as firefighters deal with blaze in room that left two injured

Two people suffered burns, according to the fire service
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:11 BST

A Northamptonshire hotel has been evacuated after a fire took hold of a room.

The incident happened this morning (Wednesday June 21) at the ibis in Parklands, Crick. Emergency services were called just after 11am.

The hotel was evacuated and the room was “completely involved in fire”, according to the fire service. Two people also suffered burns and were left in the care of paramedics.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a Crick hotel just after 11am on Wednesday June 21.
A spokesman for the fire service said: “Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at a hotel in Parklands, Crick where a fire broke out in a bedroom on the second floor this morning.

“Two crews from Daventry were joined by two crews from Warwickshire, just over the border from the scene, having been called at 11.08am today.

“On arrival, they found the hotel room was completely involved in fire.

“The hotel was evacuated while crews in breathing apparatus tackled the fire.

“We believe that two people have suffered burns and have been handed over to the care of the Ambulance Service.

“The fire has been extinguished, and firefighters remain at the scene to carry out investigations, clear the smoke and ensure the building is safe.

“This is likely to take some time to carry out and it is possible that this may cause some disruption to around the area, which is surrounded by major roads.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman urged people to avoid the area while the roads remain closed and while the incident is dealt with.

More to follow.

