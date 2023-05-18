Tribute to 62-year-old Grandad with 'purest heart and smile' after he died following collision in Northampton

Tributes have been paid to a grandad with the “purest heart and smile” after he died following a collision in Northampton.

Neftali Jesus Dominguez Jimenez suffered serious injuries when his bicycle was in collision with the driver of a white Peugeot Partner van on May 3 around 7.15am, on the roundabout junction with Billing Brook Road and the A4500 Wellingborough Road, near to the Tesco petrol station at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

The 62-year-old, who was from Northampton, died in University Coventry Hospital on Sunday, May 14.

His grieving family has now released a moving tribute to their loved one who they say was “full of energy and joy”.

They said: “Neftali Jesus Dominguez Jimenez was a loving and caring husband, dad and grandad. Full of life, energy and joy with the purest heart and smile, loved by everyone who knew him.

“He rode his bike to work every day for years because he wanted to remain a healthy and fit man and we would have never thought this would now be the reason for his death.

“His loss has had such a huge impact on all of us leaving us devastated. We hope that God helps us get past this difficult time so we can carry on being strong for him. He will be missed immensely.”

Northamptonshire Police investigators continue to work to establish the circumstances of the collision, and would still like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward who may have witnessed it, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage.