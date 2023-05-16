Cyclist, 62, dies in hospital following collision near Northampton shopping centre
Police are still appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage
A cyclist has died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries during a collision near a Northampton shopping centre.
The 62-year-old man died on Sunday (May 14) in University Hospital Coventry, where he was taken after the collision on May 3.
The collision involving the cyclist and the driver of a white Peugeot Partner van took place at about 7.15am on the roundabout junction with Billing Brook Road and the A4500 Wellingborough Road, outside the Tesco fuel station at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.
Investigations into the collision continue and officers would like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward and may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, incident number: 23000265905.