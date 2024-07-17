Well-known private hire driver firm reacts to news that hugely popular Uber is now in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Northampton’s biggest private hire driver firms has reacted to the news that the hugely popular Uber is now in town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (July 11), Uber launched across the town following rising demand for its services in Northampton.

The launch is a response to the rising demand with over 1,500 local residents opening the Uber app looking for a trip every week, according to the firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Brem, general manager of Uber UK, said: “We are extremely proud to launch Uber in Northampton where we have been seeing increased demand for our services. By bringing Uber to the town we want to help maximise earnings opportunities for drivers, boost transport options for passengers, and support the local economy.”

Bounds has reacted to the news that Uber has launched in Northampton

Bounds Taxis, a major name in the industry in Northampton, remains confident it will be business as usual for them.

Stuart Day, national operations director at Bounds, said: “As a group, we have Uber in lots of cities that we also have a presence. They offer customers and drivers deals to start with and within a short period of time they put all their prices up once they have you on board.

"We as a company have a national app similar to Uber, but what we have over and above Uber is the personal service where we have staff at the end of the phone to answer all your calls and respond to any issues our customers or drivers may have. We offer the personal touch which Uber unfortunately cannot. Being an app only based company they also exclude the older generation that struggle with using technology. We are available for each and every member of the community regardless of their technological abilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other major private hire firms in Northampton have also been contacted for comment.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), added: “We are pleased to see the company launch in the town. We look forward to working closely with them to deliver a first-class service to everyone enjoying a visit to Northampton.”

Uber operates in more than 60 towns and cities across the UK. Customers can select a destination and pay through a single user-friendly app. All drivers are “professional and fully licensed”.

West Northamptonshire Council confirmed it granted Uber a licence to operate in the town.