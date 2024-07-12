Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rising demand for Ubers in Northampton has led to the private hire firm launching in town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From today (Thursday), passengers in Northampton can now book a ride with Uber as the company launches across the town.

The launch is a response to the rising demand with over 1,500 local residents opening the Uber app looking for a trip every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Brem, General Manager of Uber UK, said: “We are extremely proud to launch Uber in Northampton where we have been seeing increased demand for our services. By bringing Uber to the town we want to help maximise earnings opportunities for drivers, boost transport options for passengers, and support the local economy.”

Uber has launched in Northampton (Getty Images)

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), added: “Ensuring people can easily, safely and comfortably get in and out of our town centre is vitally important – particularly to the nighttime economy. We know there is huge demand for Uber in Northampton and we are pleased to see the company launch in the town. We look forward to working closely with them to deliver a first-class service to everyone enjoying a visit to Northampton.”

In the UK, driver numbers have grown by over 70 percent to more than 100,000 since 2021. Uber operates in more than 60 towns and cities across the UK.

Customers can select a destination and pay through a single user-friendly app. All drivers are “professional and fully licensed”.

West Northamptonshire Council confirmed it granted Uber a licence to operate in the town.

To mark the launch, customers can get up to £20 off their next two rides until July 21, 2024.