One of the main routes in and out of Northampton is likely to be closed until Monday while engineers repair a burst water main.

The A5199 has been shut between Chapel Brampton and Spratton since the discovery of a leak on Wednesday (May 18).

Anglian Water confirmed supplies to properties are not being affected but repairs to the road are likely to stretch into the weekend.

A spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on the A5199 near Spratton to ensure our teams and the public are safe we have needed to close the road until this emergency work is completed.

“We expect to have the road reopened by the end of the weekend.

“There is no interruption to customers’ water supplies and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this work.”