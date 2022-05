The A5199 is blocked between Northampton and Welford after a water main burst

One of the main routes in and out of Northampton is closed on Wednesday morning (May 18) after a water main burst.

The A5199 Welford Road has been shut between Chapel Brampton and Spratton until Anglian Water engineers can deal with the leak.