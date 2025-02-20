Two men died after serious collision on A14 in Northamptonshire, police confirm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have died after a serious collision on the A14 in Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 9.15pm on Wednesday (February 19) on the westbound carriageway between junction one and the M1/M6 interchange.

Police say the collision involved the driver of a white Volkswagen Caddy and a HGV lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The passenger in the Volkswagen - a man in his 40s - died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a double fatal collision on the A14 in Northamptonshire.

“The driver of the Volkswagen - a man in his 20s – is believed to have got out of the vehicle but was sadly killed when he entered the eastbound carriageway.”

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now appealing for witnesses.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of either collision or anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000101208.

The A14 was closed in both directions while the incident was dealt with. The road fully reopened this morning, around 10 hours later. Drivers caught in the traffic were turned around.