A14 in Northamptonshire reopens after 10-hour closure following serious collision between lorry and car

A section of the A14 in Northamptonshire was closed for around 10 hours after a serious collision between a lorry and a car.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between junction one for Welford and the interchange for the M6 and M1 on Wednesday (February 19).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed they were called to a serious collision at around 9.15pm. National Highways posted on X that the road was closed due to a serious collision involving a lorry and a car.

All emergency services were called to the scene and both carriageways were closed for a period of time.

The A14 was closed for around 10 hours after a serious collision.

By just after 10pm, National Highways had confirmed that the road was likely to be closed throughout the night.

Traffic caught within the closures was turned around and drivers were urged to find an alternative route.

National Highways posted on X at just after 8.15am today (February 20) that police investigation works were complete and that the road had fully reopened. However, there were still significant delays in excess of 90 minutes, with around six miles of congestion.

Drivers are still being warned to plan their journeys accordingly with the congestion in mind.