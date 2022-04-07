Police have confirmed a 63-year-old van driver died in a head-on crash which blocked the A428 between Northampton and Bedford on Thursday morning (April 7).

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a white Ford Transit heading towards Bedford was in collision with a red DAF truck near Yardley Hastings at around 5.50am.

Northamptonshire Police said in a statement that the Transit driver, a 63-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.

Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A428 near Northampton on Thursday

A spokesperson added: “Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or call on 101 using incident number 22000196816.”

Traffic was diverted and the road closed between Yardley Hastings and Warrington until early afternoon.

The death is the second tragedy on roads in and around Northampton in just five days.