Driver, 87, dies after Mercedes crashes into traffic light and barriers on Northampton A45 slip road
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following Saturday’s fatal crash
Police have confirmed an 87-year-old man died at the scene of a crash on the A45 at Northampton on Saturday (April 2).
Crash investigators say the victim was driving a silver Mercedes which crashed into a traffic light and some barriers on the exit slip road near to Riverside Retail Park.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened at about 10.15am, when the Mercedes C180 was travelling on the A45 westbound slip road towards the Riverside roundabout.
"The vehicle mounted the offside verge and collided with a traffic light pole and some barriers. Sadly, the driver, an 87-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigations Unit are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000186916.