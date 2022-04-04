Driver, 87, dies after Mercedes crashes into traffic light and barriers on Northampton A45 slip road

Police have confirmed an 87-year-old man died at the scene of a crash on the A45 at Northampton on Saturday (April 2).

Crash investigators say the victim was driving a silver Mercedes which crashed into a traffic light and some barriers on the exit slip road near to Riverside Retail Park.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened at about 10.15am, when the Mercedes C180 was travelling on the A45 westbound slip road towards the Riverside roundabout.

Crash investigators have confirmed an 87-year-old driver sadly died following a crash on the A45 on Saturday

"The vehicle mounted the offside verge and collided with a traffic light pole and some barriers. Sadly, the driver, an 87-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigations Unit are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage.