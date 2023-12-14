Three vehicle collision led to gridlocked A45 in Northampton during rush hour

The road was partially closed for more than two hours

A three vehicle collision on the A45 in Northampton led to severe delays for drivers during rush hour.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the main road on Wednesday (December 13) at around 4.30pm between Barnes Meadow and Riverside.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed the collision was “damage only” between two cars and an a transit van.

Drivers experienced long delays on the A45 in Northampton on Wednesday December 13.

There was also a broken down vehicle on the eastbound carriageway between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow and a reports of a second collision.

This caused congestion and traffic to back up all the way to the M1. Drivers were warned of delays up to 45 minutes.