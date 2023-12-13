Rush hour traffic grinds to a halt on the A45 in Northampton following several incidents on the busy road

Severe delays of around 30 minutes hit the A45 around town

The A45 in Northampton is at a standstill

Two crashes and a broken down vehicles are causing long delays on the A45 this evening.

Traffic is queueing A45 eastbound from the M1 roundabout up to the Barnes Meadow Interchange with severe delays of 30 minutes or more.

Several vehicles have been involved in a collision near the Barnes Meadow slip road with emergency services on the scene.

Within the queue of traffic there has been another collision.