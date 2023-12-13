Rush hour traffic grinds to a halt on the A45 in Northampton following several incidents on the busy road
Severe delays of around 30 minutes hit the A45 around town
Two crashes and a broken down vehicles are causing long delays on the A45 this evening.
Traffic is queueing A45 eastbound from the M1 roundabout up to the Barnes Meadow Interchange with severe delays of 30 minutes or more.
Several vehicles have been involved in a collision near the Barnes Meadow slip road with emergency services on the scene.
Within the queue of traffic there has been another collision.
There is also a broken down vehicle along that stretch causing further delays. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.