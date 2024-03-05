Three people rescued from vehicles after collision on A428 near East Haddon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people were rescued from vehicles after a collision on the A428 in Northamptonshire.

The main road into Northampton was closed from around 8.25am this morning (Tuesday March 5) near to the junction with Tilbury Road.

Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service were all in attendance.

The A428 was closed close to East Haddon on Tuesday March 5, due to a multi vehicle collision.

A police spokeswoman said: “This was a two-vehicle collision reported to us at 8.25am this morning, on the A428 at the East Haddon junction with Tilbury Road.

“It appears three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were extracted from the vehicles by the fire service and left in the care of EMAS.”

AA Traffic was reporting a build up of congestion.