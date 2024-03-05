Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A main road into Northampton is partially closed and traffic is building after a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A428 near East Haddon is closed in both directions close to the junction with Tilbury Road.

The A428 is closed near East Haddon due to a collision.

According to AA Traffic, a multi-vehicle collision was first reported at just after 8.30am this morning (Tuesday March 5).

There is a heavy traffic in the area as a result of the collision, and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.