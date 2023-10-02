Three people in hospital after five vehicle collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three people are in hospital following a five vehicle collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Friday (September 29) on the A5 Watling Road, between Kilsby and Daventry, near Watford. The road was closed in both directions for around eight hours to allow for investigations and recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the driver of a grey Alfa Romeo Guilia car travelling northbound towards Rugby was in collision with the driver of a black Audi car travelling in the opposite direction towards Weedon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the A5 near Watford.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Following the impact, the Alfa Romeo collided with the oncoming driver of a blue Ford Mondeo car and the Audi collided with the driver of a grey Skoda Superb car, travelling in the opposite direction. This caused the Skoda to collide with the driver of a white Nissan Interstar van.

“As a result of the collision, the driver of the Alfa Romeo – a man in his 60s from Derbyshire sustained serious injuries along with his passenger – a female in her 20s – who were both taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“The driver of the Ford Mondeo – a man in his 50s from Northamptonshire – was also taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

"All the other drivers and passengers were not injured.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses.