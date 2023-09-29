News you can trust since 1931
A5 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions due to collision

National Highways say the road is likely to be closed “into the evening”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:51 BST
A main road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions due to a collision.

The A5 between A361 for Kilsby and the A45 for Daventry is closed this afternoon (Friday September 29).

National Highways posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “all emergency services are working the scene”.

Drivers are being warned of delays on the A5 in Northamptonshire.
    The roads authority also warned that the road is likely to remain closed into the evening for collision investigation work.

    Drivers are warned to avoid the area.

    A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 2.20pm today on the A5 between Kilsby and Daventry, involving at least three vehicles.

    “The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

    More to follow.

