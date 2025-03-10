Three people hospitalised and road closed for six hours after serious collision on A5 in Northamptonshire
Three people were taken to hospital after a serious collision, which closed part of the A5 in Northamptonshire for six hours.
The incident happened at around 12.50pm on Saturday (March 8) on the southbound carriageway of the A5, between the A361, for Kilsby, and Watford Gap.
Police have confirmed the incident involved two vehicles and three people were taken to hospital. A spokeswoman also added that there is not believed to be any life threatening injuries.
A diversion was in place for drivers, while emergency services, including the fire service dealt with the incident. The road reopened at around 7pm.