Three night time closures planned on A43 in Northamptonshire to reimplement contraflow following Grand Prix

A further three, full night time closures are planned on the A43 in Northamptonshire so contraflow, which was temporarily removed for the British Grand Prix weekend, can be reimplemented.

The A43 southbound, between Silverstone and Towcester, will be closed for two nights on Thursday July 10 and Friday July 11 between 6pm and 6am. The northbound carriageway will then be closed for one night on Monday July 14 from 8am until 6am.

The closures will allow the contraflow that was in place ahead of the British Grand Prix weekend, but was removed in a bid to help ease congestion, to be put back in place. This will then allow contractors Jackson Civil Engineering to move onto phase four of building Towcester Relief Road.

Diversion routes

The Towcester Relief Road is set to connect the A5 with the A43, aiming to alleviate traffic through the town centre

During the southbound closure, traffic will be diverted via the A5 to Bletchley and then onto the A421, rejoining the A43 at Towcester.

During the northbound closure, traffic will be diverted via the A421 to Bletchley and then onto the A5, rejoining the A43 at Towcester.

A spokeswoman for the contractor said: “These improvements are crucial for enhancing traffic flow and safety in the area, and they will connect the relief road to the A43, which will help reduce traffic through Towcester once it opens.

“We regret any inconvenience that this closure may cause.”

The ongoing work is part of the Persimmon Homes Towcester A43 relief road scheme – part of a huge housing development, which will see thousands more homes in the town of Towcester.