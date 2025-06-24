Full night time closures on A43 in Northamptonshire planned to remove contraflow ahead of British Grand Prix

Two full, night time closures on the A43 in Northamptonshire are planned for later this week, so contraflow can be removed ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The F1 race takes place on the weekend of July 3 to July 6 and will see around 480,000 people in attendance at the Silverstone race circuit.

Hundreds of thousands of extra drivers will be using the A43 over the first weekend of July, so the decision has been made to remove the traffic management measures, which are currently in place to allow work on the Towcester Relief Road to continue.

To remove the measures, which include a contraflow system – where traffic flows on in the opposite direction in a specific lane – full overnight closures will be needed later this week

A spokeswoman for Jackson Civil Engineering, the company responsible for the works, said: “As part of the ongoing Persimmon Homes Towcester A43 relief road scheme, there will be a series of full night time closures on the A43 to remove the contraflow in advance of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, and traffic management will be overseen by Silverstone’s event traffic management contractor."

Full details of upcoming A43 closures

The A43 southbound, between Silverstone and Towcester, will be closed for one night from 10pm on Friday June 27 until 6am on Saturday June 28. Traffic will be diverted via the A5 to Bletchley and then onto the A421, re-joining the A43 at Towcester.

The A43 northbound will be closed by one night from 10pm on Saturday June 28 until 6am on Sunday June 29. Traffic will be diverted via the A421 to Bletchley and then onto the A5, re-joining the A43 at Towcester.

The ongoing work is part of the Persimmon Homes Towcester A43 relief road scheme – part of a huge housing development, which will see thousands more homes in the town of Towcester.