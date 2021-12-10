Three-month roadworks in busy Northampton area set to END TOMORROW

Three-month roadworks in a busy area in Northampton are set to end TOMORROW (Saturday, December 11).

The improvement scheme in Bedford Road and Cliftonville started in September and brought chaos to the area in the first few days.

However, changes were made to the roadworks that eventually eased congestion.

The roadworks finish on Saturday (December 11) according to signage

The work, once complete, aims to ‘reduce congestion and the volume of traffic on the inner ring road, enhance air quality and make it easier to access Northampton General Hospital’.