Three-month roadworks in busy Northampton area set to END TOMORROW
The first few days of this scheme created traffic chaos at Northampton General Hospital
Friday, 10th December 2021, 10:06 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 10:08 pm
Three-month roadworks in a busy area in Northampton are set to end TOMORROW (Saturday, December 11).
The improvement scheme in Bedford Road and Cliftonville started in September and brought chaos to the area in the first few days.
However, changes were made to the roadworks that eventually eased congestion.
The work, once complete, aims to ‘reduce congestion and the volume of traffic on the inner ring road, enhance air quality and make it easier to access Northampton General Hospital’.
