Major Northampton road to close FROM MONDAY as three-month improvement works begin

The Bedford Road and Cliftonville junction.

Northamptonshire Highways is due to start a three-month programme of improvement works on the junction of Cliftonville Road and Bedford Road on Monday (September 20).

The works, which were due to start last month but got delayed, will see the carriageway widened on the approach to Bedford Road, creating an additional lane.

The flow of northbound traffic will be improved with the creation of two lanes up to the junction of The Nurseries.

This will include a dedicated left lane to Northampton General Hospital, while the right will be for all other traffic and the hospital’s A&E department.

Southbound, the left turn onto Bedford Road will be improved by providing additional road space using land secured as part of the St Andrew’s Healthcare development.

Motorists traveling along the Bedford Road into Northampton will now only have to stop for crossing pedestrians, removing the delays currently experienced from queuing vehicles turning into Cliftonville Road.

Traffic signals will be upgraded and the carriageway resurfaced, while drainage gullies will also be cleaned in the works area.

During this time, Cliftonville Road will be closed to traffic southbound towards Bedford Road – with two-way signals in place along Bedford Road.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place throughout the scheme’s entire duration, while the speed limit along Bedford Road will be temporarily reduced to 30mph.

During the carriageway resurfacing, at the end of the works, there will be a full overnight road closure on Cliftonville Road between 8pm and 6am.

Access arrangements for the University of Northampton’s Development Hub, St Andrew’s Healthcare, and local businesses have been put in place, as have alternative routes for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Transport, Highways, and Waste Services on West Northamptonshire Council said: “This scheme will reduce congestion and the volume of traffic on the inner ring road, enhance air quality and make it easier to access Northampton General Hospital.

“While everything has been done to try to minimise disruption, we realise the works will cause a temporary inconvenience.

“I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding while Northamptonshire Highways completes this project.”