Thousands of motorists to be delayed for another FIVE MONTHS due to major roadworks in Northampton

Thousands of motorists in Northampton are set to be delayed by major roadworks for another FIVE MONTHS.

Road improvement works started in and around the A43 and junction 15a area of the M1 motorway on April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then many drivers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations about sitting in traffic.

Major roadworks in and around the junction 15a area of the M1 are set to last until October

The works are related to the construction of SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, which is a modern, sustainable warehouse development and Strategic Rail Freight Interchange that is expected to create around 7,500 new jobs.

According to SEGRO, the works will ‘increase the capacity of the junction which currently cannot cope with existing traffic levels and can lead to traffic queuing onto the M1 at peak times’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for SEGRO said: “We are working hard to deliver SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton to realise the economic and employment benefits the scheme offers. Like most infrastructure projects of this scale it is unfortunately not possible to deliver without causing some disruption, but we and our contractor, Winvic, have planned the work carefully to keep this as low as we possibly can for the shortest practical period.

"We understand people’s frustration and apologise for the inconvenience this causes. We are confident the long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term disruption.”

SEGRO say that without the junction upgrade the queuing would impede the existing traffic travelling on the M1 as well as traffic from SLP Northampton joining at J15 of the M1.

The developers expect the traffic management to be in place at this location until October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “This timeframe seeks to find the right balance between the duration of the roadworks, the amount of disruption caused and the safety of both the general public and those delivering the work.”

Construction work at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, a five million square feet modern, warehousing and logistics hub alongside a dedicated 35-acre Strategic Rail Freight Interchange, started in early 2020.