Massive logistics hub near Northampton that will create 7,500 jobs 'is on track for completion date'

The development of a new state-of-the-art multi-modal logistics hub in the Midlands, which is expected to create around 7,500 new jobs, has achieved a number of key milestones this year and remains on schedule.

Main contractor Winvic Construction Ltd commenced construction work at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, a five million square feet modern, warehousing and logistics hub alongside a dedicated 35-acre Strategic Rail Freight Interchange, in early 2020.

This year, work has completed on the intermodal and HGV slabs, along with the terminal buildings at the 450-acre site, which is located adjacent to Junction 15 on the M1, four miles outside Northampton. The final slab on the rail terminal has been poured, meaning the programme for the rail terminal is on schedule.

An artist's impression of how the site will look

The strategic rail freight interchange will connect to the West Coast Mainline via the Northampton loop line and will encourage the increase of sustainable movement of freight by rail. On-site rail works will continue through the winter period and Network Rail will be working on-site to connect the Northampton loop to the mainline. The rail terminal is planned to be fully operational by Easter 2024.

A spokesperson said: “As part of SEGRO’s commitment to investing over £200 million into local infrastructure, improvement works have now been completed to the M1 Junction 15 upgrade, the A508 and the A45, which have improved access and traffic flow. The overall infrastructure scheme, being delivered in partnership with National Highways, Network Rail and local authorities, is anticipated to be fully complete at the beginning of 2024.”

The development comprises seven large warehouse units, ranging in size from 530,000 square feet to 1.2 million square feet. Over 50% of the development plateaus have been prepared this year and the remaining plateaus will be available by the end of 2023.

The site will include over 80 acres of parkland and amenity grassland, 18km of footpaths, 20km of hedgerows and the planting of 60,000 new trees.

Andrew Pilsworth, Managing Director, National Logistics at SEGRO, said:

“Developments such as SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton represent critical pieces of national infrastructure in the heart of the UK, playing an invaluable role in storing and transporting goods and services all over the country in an efficient and sustainable way.

“We are making excellent progress and are pleased to be able to continue development at pace despite the current economic uncertainty.”

Rob Cook, Head of Civils and Infrastructure at Winvic Construction, said:

“This multi-modal logistics hub is crucial for meeting the demands of distribution in a sustainable, future-proofed way. Our one-team approach to the complex programming for earthworks, rail, a covered tunnel structure and significant highways reconfiguration works has enabled us to meet all the key milestones and we look forward to continuing our partnership with SEGRO to a successful handover and beyond.”

SEGRO has been working alongside local council and community partners to deliver an employment and skills programme that provides training and employment opportunities for members of the local community. This forms part of SEGRO’s newly launched Community Investment Plan for the Northampton area.

