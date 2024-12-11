'Temporary pause' on regeneration works in Northampton town centre to minimise disruption over festive period

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:15 BST

Regeneration works on two of Northampton town centre’s main streets have been “temporarily paused” over the festive period, in a bid to minimise disruption to businesses.

Works are in process in Abington Street and Fish Street to give the area a new look. The £5 million project started in February this year, and was due to be “mostly complete” by November, however some finishing touches are not due to be complete until the New Year.

Now, Kier has paused the work to “minimise disruption” during the festive season.

Posting on X, West Northamptonshire Highways said: “Update on the Regeneration works on Abington and Fish Street.

How Abington Street and Fish Street looked in November as part of the council's £5 million refurbishment works. Work has now been paused over the Christmas period.
How Abington Street and Fish Street looked in November as part of the council's £5 million refurbishment works. Work has now been paused over the Christmas period.

“To ensure minimal disruption to businesses and visitors during this busy festive season, Kier, who are carrying out the works, have temporarily paused the regeneration works on Abington and Fish Street.”

Once completed, the redevelopment will see new paving and seating, additional trees and planting to boost the landscaping in the area, according to the council.

