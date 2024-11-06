Take a look at the latest progress of £5 million facelift to two of Northampton town centre's busiest streets

Works to transform Abington Street and Fish Street as part of a £5 million project by West Northants Council (WNC) first started in February this year.

Since then, the centre of town has been a construction site, which also include the £12.4 million works to refurbish the Market Square.

Fish Street’s paving was opened up fully to the public around August time, with the majority of works completed there. Work continues on the repaving of Abington Street, with a large part of the street still a construction site.

The council recently said that it anticipated the majority of the works will be completed by this month, however, the final touches may not be completed until the New Year.

A spokeswoman said: “The works on Fish Street and Abington Street are due to complete in Winter 2024/25. While we anticipate the majority of the works will be finished in November 2024, certain elements, such as the street lighting on Fish Street, may not be completed until after the New Year due to longer lead times for delivery.

“West Northamptonshire Council, in collaboration with our contractor Kier, is committed to completing all remaining elements of the scheme as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate the continued patience of residents, businesses, and visitors as we work to finalise these improvements and look forward to unveiling the newly revitalised area, which will offer an enhanced and more vibrant space for everyone to enjoy, in the New Year.”

WNC has been contacted for an updated comment regarding the status of the works. Take a look through our gallery to see what how the two streets were looking on Tuesday (November 5).

Refurbishment work on Northampton Market Square is not yet fully complete despite its grand opening on October 20.

WNC has confirmed that the entire Market Square will be finished later this month (November), marking the project duration at 21 months.

A WNC spokeswoman recently said: “A minor section of paving remains and will be completed by the end of November, but this doesn’t stop visitors from enjoying the newly refurbished Market Square.”

