Stranded motorist taken to hospital after crash closes A5 at Towcester

Police have confirmed a man in his 60s was taken to hospital after a crash which closed the A5 in Northamptonshire for over an hour on Wednesday (April 13).

Crash investigators believe the injured man was fixing a broken-down Mini at the side of the road when it was in collision with a black Smart car.

A spokesman confirmed: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Watling Road East near Towcester at about 3.30pm.

Police blocked off the A5 near Towcester after a man in his 60s was injured in a crash on Thursday afternoon

"As a result of the collision a man was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.