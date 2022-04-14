Stranded motorist taken to hospital after crash closes A5 at Towcester
Investigators believe man in his 60s was trying to fix broken down car at time of collision
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 9:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:03 am
Police have confirmed a man in his 60s was taken to hospital after a crash which closed the A5 in Northamptonshire for over an hour on Wednesday (April 13).
Crash investigators believe the injured man was fixing a broken-down Mini at the side of the road when it was in collision with a black Smart car.
A spokesman confirmed: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Watling Road East near Towcester at about 3.30pm.
"As a result of the collision a man was taken to Northampton General Hospital with minor injuries.
"Road closures were put in place for just over while the incident was dealt with.”